Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of AMPE opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.