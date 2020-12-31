Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AMPE opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

