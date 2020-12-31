Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Shares Up 2.2%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXAF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ampol from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ampol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels & Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricants.

