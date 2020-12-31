Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. Healthcare Trust of America also posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 181.13 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70,345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

