Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,445,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,640 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $878,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,113,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.