Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report sales of $130.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.40 million and the lowest is $129.90 million. Lannett posted sales of $136.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $525.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $530.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $560.90 million, with estimates ranging from $554.70 million to $565.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Lannett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 40.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lannett by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lannett in the third quarter worth $97,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Lannett by 3,082.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lannett by 3.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.28. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

