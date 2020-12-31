Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post $0.56 EPS

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.59. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 323,902 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 208,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

PPBI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 279,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,063. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

