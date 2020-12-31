Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report sales of $52.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $54.40 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $208.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $220.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $203.99 million, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.