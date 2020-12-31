Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.20). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCRB. JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

