Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

OFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 828,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Insiders bought 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $447,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $856,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

