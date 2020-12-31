Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.38). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 341.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.38) to ($3.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,007,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 242.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 73,478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 116.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.27. 50,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,210. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $181.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 2.35.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

