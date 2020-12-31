Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Announce $3.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report earnings of $3.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.63. Facebook reported earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $271.87 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.49.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 917,426 shares of company stock valued at $252,866,275. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,767,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

