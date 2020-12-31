Analysts Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to post $123.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the lowest is $120.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $155.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $473.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.02 million to $475.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $506.10 million, with estimates ranging from $501.29 million to $512.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.74 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPX. Barrington Research boosted their price target on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

GPX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. 23,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 297,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,654,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 181,614 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

