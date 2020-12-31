Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report sales of $767.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $775.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.30 million. II-VI reported sales of $666.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $6,244,658.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth $1,203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

IIVI traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $75.96. 870,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,901. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -691.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

