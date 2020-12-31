Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.13. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $159.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $167.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -300.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $375,015,000 after acquiring an additional 137,939 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

