Analysts Expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.41). Potbelly reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Potbelly by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

