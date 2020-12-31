Analysts Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post $2.17 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will announce $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $3.34. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.46 to $14.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

RNR opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average of $173.77. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.