Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.17). Select Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTTR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 4,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,856. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.