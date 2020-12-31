Analysts Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report sales of $479.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $482.00 million and the lowest is $476.90 million. Teradata posted sales of $494.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teradata by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 693,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,167. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

