Analysts Expect Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Wabtec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Wabtec posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wabtec will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wabtec.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Melius began coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Wabtec stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. Wabtec has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $3,085,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,772.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,061 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,712. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 48.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

