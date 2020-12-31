Analysts Set Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Price Target at $13.00

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

CSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $334,552. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,244 shares of company stock worth $135,053. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,085. The company has a market capitalization of $322.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.08. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

