Analysts Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target at $23.25

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $571.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $24.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

