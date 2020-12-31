Analysts Set Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) PT at $2.00

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNMA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS FNMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. 6,164,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,140. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06 and a beta of 2.49.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

