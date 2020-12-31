Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $53.71

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 158.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. 1,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,531. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

