Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Target Price at GBX 37.91

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 37.91 ($0.50).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

LON LLOY traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 36.66 ($0.48). The stock had a trading volume of 102,307,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,603,453. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.84 ($0.83). The stock has a market cap of £25.96 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.46.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 377,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). In the last three months, insiders have bought 879,217 shares of company stock valued at $28,020,797.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

