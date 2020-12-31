Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Target Price at GBX 37.91

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 37.91 ($0.50).
LLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.
LON LLOY traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 36.66 ($0.48). The stock had a trading volume of 102,307,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,603,453. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.84 ($0.83). The stock has a market cap of £25.96 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.46.
About Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L)
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
