Analysts Set Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Price Target at $24.20

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLT. BidaskClub cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,058. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.