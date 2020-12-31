Analysts Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of Sonova stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.03. 13,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,388. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.71. Sonova has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.