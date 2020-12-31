Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Target Price at $20.14

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vertiv by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 134,438 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 631,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 43,829 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,701. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

