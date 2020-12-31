Analysts Set WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target at $3.81

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. 450,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,912. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $792.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

