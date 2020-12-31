Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $42.00

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Xencor by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Xencor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Xencor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

XNCR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.96. 4,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,875. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $47.85.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.