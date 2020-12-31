Analyzing Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) & MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. MFA Financial pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Broadmark Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 MFA Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33

Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.67%. MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $4.81, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given MFA Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and MFA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.29 $75.24 million N/A N/A MFA Financial $581.73 million 3.00 $378.12 million $0.77 5.00

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56% MFA Financial -118.04% 11.32% 3.11%

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats MFA Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

