Analyzing City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) & Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -11.64% -6.33% -2.64% City Office REIT 4.37% 1.87% 0.57%

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Diversified Healthcare Trust and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 3 3 1 0 1.71 City Office REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $4.05, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.35%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and City Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.93 -$88.23 million $1.31 3.11 City Office REIT $156.30 million 2.68 $1.80 million $1.17 8.25

City Office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

