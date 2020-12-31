Analyzing Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) & Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Braveheart Resources N/A -304.98% -40.73%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.31 -$56.54 million ($0.10) -48.90 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Braveheart Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Braveheart Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. It also owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu, a project in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

