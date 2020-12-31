Analyzing Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and Clipper Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $37.35 million N/A $4.85 million N/A N/A Clipper Realty $116.17 million 1.08 -$1.66 million $0.50 14.14

Highlands REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clipper Realty.

Volatility & Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 17.85, indicating that its share price is 1,685% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -58.90% -6.07% -4.43% Clipper Realty -4.11% -3.80% -0.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Highlands REIT and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clipper Realty has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.88%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clipper Realty beats Highlands REIT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

