Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Stock Price Up 1%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.82 and last traded at C$39.52. Approximately 37,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 28,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.14.

AND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$42.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$75.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.