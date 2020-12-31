AnimalGo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $566,715.00 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and $566,715.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One AnimalGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00038928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00274100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.18 or 0.01953981 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

AnimalGo Token Trading

AnimalGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

