Annaly Capital Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 33,763 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,440 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 756,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

