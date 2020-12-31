Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,098.51

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,098.51 and traded as high as $1,460.50. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) shares last traded at $1,452.50, with a volume of 595,836 shares.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 935 ($12.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The company has a market capitalization of £14.08 billion and a PE ratio of 42.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,310.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.51.

About Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

