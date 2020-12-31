Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,098.51

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,098.51 and traded as high as $1,460.50. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) shares last traded at $1,452.50, with a volume of 595,836 shares.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 935 ($12.22).

Get Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The company has a market capitalization of £14.08 billion and a PE ratio of 42.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,310.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.51.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.