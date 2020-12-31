Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.69.

APHA stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 2.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Aphria’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aphria by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 898,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aphria by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 256,290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aphria by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

