Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 303.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 221,026 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 9.2% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average is $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.