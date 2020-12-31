Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.45

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as low as $8.58. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 533,318 shares.

AAOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after acquiring an additional 338,292 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.