AQR Capital Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $85.42 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $199,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,462 shares of company stock worth $8,550,632. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

