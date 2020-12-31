AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 468.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 519,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,049 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

