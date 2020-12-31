AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in HEICO by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 794.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel bought 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

HEI stock opened at $132.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.84.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.96%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

