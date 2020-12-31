AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 17,435 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 578.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSIG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of BSIG opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

