AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 798 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 54.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.33. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTAI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

