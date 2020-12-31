Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) (LON:AQX) Shares Down 4.3%

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) (LON:AQX)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88). Approximately 5,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 43,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($6.14).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 454.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 388.63. The company has a market cap of £127.70 million and a P/E ratio of -470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

In related news, insider Jonathan Charles Clelland purchased 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £9,000.15 ($11,758.75).

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

