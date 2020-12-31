Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.60. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.94. 44,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,939. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,843,000 after buying an additional 1,185,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,442,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,867,000 after purchasing an additional 94,867 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 818,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

