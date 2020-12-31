Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

ARCT stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

