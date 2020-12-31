Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

