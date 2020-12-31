Arepacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $57,689.06 and approximately $47.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000747 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,115,007 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.